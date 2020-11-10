Janice (Jan) Walter
Ames - Janice "Jan" Walter, age 82, of Ames, passed away at Green Hills Memory Care Center on the morning of November 5, 2020. A gathering of friends and family will be 10:00 am – Noon on Saturday, November 28, at Grandon Funeral and Cremation Care, 414 Lincoln Way in Ames; a graveside service will follow at Ames Municipal Cemetery. Masks are recommended, and social distancing when possible.
Jan was born on August 2, 1938, in Carpenter, Iowa, the daughter of Archie and Iva (Finch) Gordon. She graduated from Carpenter High School. She attended the Minnesota School of Business to be a secretary and worked at Mayo Clinic right out of school. She also worked for Dean Andre, Dean of Iowa State University, College of Agriculture, where she met her future husband, Marv Walter, a graduate student in Meat Science. She married Marv on September 19, 1964. Jan volunteered with several local organizations and worked for many years in the multiple businesses she and Marv owned.
Jan was a kind and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She rarely missed a dance recital, tennis meet, horse show, school concert, baseball, football, or hockey game. Jan was an excellent seamstress teaching both girls to sew in 4-H. She was a member of multiple book clubs and bridge groups. In recent years, she took up Mahjong with her friends.
Two daughters survive Jan, Allyson (David Sprague) Walter, Jewell, Iowa, and Stacy (Bill) Woodward, of Ames. She is also survived by three grandsons. Rob Doud, Billy Woodward, and Grant Woodward and two step-grandchildren, Samantha (Daxton) Wilson, Jacob Sprague and sister, Shirley Shetka. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marv Walter, and a brother, Chuck Gordon.
Jan was very involved in 4-H throughout her life. She was a Worth County 4-Her, a Story County 4-H leader for the Washington Royals, the club for both Allyson and Stacy, and served on the Story County Extension Council.
The family is asking for memorials to be made to the Story County 4-H Foundation in her honor. Online donations can be made at https://www.iowa4hfoundation.org/en/ways_to_give/donate_online/
. Please specify Story County and honor Jan Walter. Checks can be mailed to ISU Extension - Story County, P. O. Box 118, Nevada, IA 50201-0118
