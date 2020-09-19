Jean Francile Soderstrum Finch

- - Jean Francile Soderstrum Finch passed away peacefully on September 16, 2020, after a six-month battle with pancreatic cancer. Jean was born to Helen Lee Soderstrum and Wayde Soderstrum on October 17, 1941, in Ames, Iowa, on the birth of her paternal grandmother, Elsie Lowman Soderstrum.

Jean attended Kelley Elementary School and graduated from Ballard High School in 1960. She was a life-long active member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Kelley, having been baptized and confirmed there. Jean grew up on a farm just east of Kelley. On October 20, 1962, she married Ronald Finch and moved to a farm on the west side of Kelley. Three children, Mark, Michelle, and Michael were born to Ronald and Jean. She loved being a farm wife and helping Ronald with his Pioneer Seed business. She enjoyed many volunteering opportunities at Kelley Elementary and Bethany Lutheran Church. She also found joy in attending the many activities of her children and grandchildren. She liked mowing the yard, taking care of her flowers and watching the newborn calves in the spring. She was a sports fan and played high school girls

basketball. While in high school, her Huxley team went to the state tournament in 1957 and then again in 1959, with the very first Ballard girls' basketball team. Jean and Ronald spent over forty years attending Iowa State athletic events where they developed many friendships.

Jean is survived by her husband, Ronald, her children, Mark (Tracey), Michelle (Thom McDonald), and Michael (Marcy), seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and her sister, Janice Saveraid.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wayde and Helen Soderstrum, her grandparents, Elsie and Merlin Soderstrum, and T.T. and Olive Lee, and her brother-in-law Don Saveraid.

To honor Jean, a private family graveside service will be held at the Kelley Cemetery.

The family wishes to express their gratitude for Dr. Burroughs, and Dr. Merchant, the medical staff at Mary Greeley, the caring staff at Israel Family Hospice House, the and many friends who shared their love and support during the past several months. Memorials may be directed to the family and a decision will be made later as to its use.

Soderstrum Funeral Home in Slater entrusted with arrangements.



