Jeanette Renee Kirsch

Ames - On Monday, November 23, 2020, Jeanette Renee (Jordison) Kirsch, loving wife and mother of two children passed away at the age of 52.

Jeanette was born November 29, 1967, in Ames, Iowa. She is the daughter of Don and Karen (Crouse) Jordison of Johnston, Iowa; and daughter-in-law to Gordy Kirsch and wife Jeanne; mother-in-law Denise Fox and husband Joe. Jeanette united in marriage to Daniel Kirsch on May 23, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. She is the mother of two wonderful sons, Jeremy Kahler and wife Gina of Boone, Iowa and Jackson Hall of Ames, Iowa. She is also a stepmom to Christina Kirsch and fiancé Casey Eberhart, Shelby Zabinski and husband Michael, and Austin Kirsch and special friend Kaitlyn Cooper all of Pennsylvania. Jeanette is the loving grandmother to two grandsons, Sterling and Tripp Kahler and step-grandmother to Alivia Kirsch, Alexis Eberhart and Waylon Zabinski.

Jeanette graduated Ames High School in 1986. She received her Associated Degree from Des Moines Area Community College in hotel restaurant management. Jeanette had the opportunity to live in several states to include Arkansas, Iowa, Nebraska, Pennsylvania and South Dakota, but she called Ames, Iowa her home while always remaining an Iowa State Cyclone fan.

Jeanette was independent, a warrior, fun-spirited and sassy. She loved music, playing cards, baking, and her dogs. She cherished her time with Dan, her children, Jeremy and Jackson, and grandsons, Sterling and Tripp. Jeanette will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Jeanette is survived by her husband, parents, children and grandchildren along with her brother, Craig Jordison and wife Lisa of Lee's Summit, Missouri; Kirk Jordison and wife Kelly of Ankeny, Iowa; brothers-in-law Darrell Kirsch and wife Mickey and Dennis Kirsch and special friend Kayla of Pennsylvania along with a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Jeanette was preceded in death by her grandparents, Leonard and Glendoris Jordison and Melbourne and Ida Crouse.

Jeanette's visitation will be held Monday, November 30, 2020 at Stevens Memorial Chapel in Ames, Iowa from 11am-12pm. Funeral services will immediately follow for close family with Craig Jordison officiating. Jeanette will be laid to rest at West Lawn Cemetery in Lehigh, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Jeanette Kirsch Memorial Fund or the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation. Please mail memorials to Stevens Memorial Chapel at 607 28th Street, Ames, Iowa or you may donate online for the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store