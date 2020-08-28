Jerry Young

Franklin, TN - Jerry Young passed away on the evening of August 16, 2020. He was born on August 19, 1934 in Lincoln County, TN, to the late R.W. and Jewell (Sweeney) Young. He was preceded in death by siblings Joan Corder and Harold Young.

He is survived by his wife, Charlotte; son David (Amy), daughter; Jeretha, grandchildren, Ashley (Luis) Galindo and Jared Young, siblings Emma Jean Young and Ronald Young,

He attended Berry College (B.S. 1957) and North Carolina State University (M.S. 1959; Ph.D. 1963). After studying as a post-doctorate at the University of Wisconsin, Jerry joined the Department of Animal Science at Iowa State University in 1965. He retired from there in 2000 and moved to Franklin, TN to be near family.

While at Iowa State University, Jerry taught undergraduate and graduate classes in animal nutrition. His research was in dairy nutrition. Jerry was a Fellow in the American Dairy Science Association, He served that association as a member of the Board of Directors, as Secretary, Vice Chair, and Chair of the Production Committee. He was a member of the editorial board for the Journal of Dairy Science. He was awarded the Distinguished Achievement Award from Berry College in 1998. That same year, he was awarded a Faculty Citation by the Iowa State University Alumni Association for inspiring service to students. Jerry was very proud of the many undergraduate and graduate students (16 M.S. and 23 Ph.D.) and post-doctorates (3) with whom he worked.

He loved the Lord, his family, his church, golfing, and the Iowa State Cyclones.



