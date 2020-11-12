Jesse Deardorff
New Melle, MO - Jesse Deardorff, of New Melle, Missouri, died unexpectedly on November 11, 2020 at the age of 42 in Des Moines, Iowa.
Jesse was born on May 13, 1978 to Tom Deardorff and Julie Jensen Carroll. He graduated from Iowa State University in 2012 with a degree in Ag Studies and worked in the agriculture industry. On November 15, 2008, he married Sheilah Oltmans-Deardorff. They welcomed a daughter Claire in 2012 and a son Owen in 2014.
Jesse enjoyed time and activities with Claire and Owen, cooking, BBQing, fishing, shooting trap, pheasant hunting with his shorthair Hank, cheering for the Cyclones, and making friends and telling jokes along his life's journey through Iowa, Minnesota, and Missouri. He learned all his bad jokes from his Gramps and passed his jokes, fun spirit, and love of Cyclones to his children Claire and Owen, and his nieces and nephews. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.
Jesse is survived by Sheilah, Claire, and Owen in New Melle. He is survived by his parents, Tom and Kae of West Des Moines, IA and Julie and Jeff of Ames; his sister and brother-in-law, Krisanne and Mike Myers and nephews Luke, Brendan, Ryan, Joshua, and Aldaine of Cumming; sisters Dyana and Stayce of Des Moines; and his grandma, Millie Jensen of Desoto. He is preceded in death by his grandpa, John 'Gramps' Jensen, Harold and Marvel Deardorff and Marvin and Helen Weisz.
A small, private family funeral service is scheduled for November 14 at Grandon Funeral Home in Ames. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations given will be applied to Claire and Owen's college fund.
Online condolences may be directed to: www.grandonfuneralandcremationcare.com