John Creighton (JC) Morris
Story City - John Creighton (JC) Morris, 36, of Story City, Iowa passed into the loving arms of his Heavenly Father on September 6, 2020 at Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames, IA.
JC was born on October 28, 1983 in Ames, IA to Chuck and Mary (Kaven) Morris. He graduated from Ames High School in 2002. He studied at Iowa State University, received two Associate Degrees from DMACC, and a Bachelor's Degree in Business from William Penn University.
While in high school, he loved playing the tuba and sousaphone in the band, wood working class, and being on the football team. He was a member of Bethesda Lutheran Church where he was baptized and confirmed. JC loved the outdoors, nature, hunting, fishing, and hiking. He enjoyed working at the Iowa 4-H camp where he taught archery and nature. He looked forward to spending time in Frisco, Colorado with his family. His smile and laugh were contagious to all. JC was a loving friend and a helper to everyone. He had a heart of gold.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents Chuck and Mary Morris (Ames); his sister Emily and brother-in-law Jeremy Benda (Ankeny); his many uncles and aunts: Dale and MaryAnn Kaven (Schuylar, NE), Dennis and Jane Turner (Atlantic), Tod and Carol Hilton (Urbandale), Dennis and Marilyn Dowell (Waukee, IA); and many cousins and dear friends.
Due to the current pandemic, we will celebrate JC's life and love at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the Iowa 4-H Foundation to support 4-H camp scholarships. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Adams Funeral Home and online condolences may be left for the family at www.adamssoderstrum.com
