John Matthew Laflen
1936 - 2020
Buffalo Center - John Matthew Laflen, 84, of Buffalo Center, IA, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 in Mason City, IA. John was born on August 31, 1936 to Allen and Mary (Brown) Laflen at their home in Milo, MO. He married his high school sweetheart, Shirley Ann Wolf, on December 27, 1958 in Nevada, MO, and she survives of the home.
John earned his BS and MS degrees in Agricultural Engineering at the University of Missouri and his Ph.D. in Agricultural Engineering at Iowa State University. John received many awards for his research including the 2007 John Deere Gold Medal award from the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers in recognition for his work on the development of a new generation of erosion prediction technologies that have advanced soil and water conversation. He was an adjunct professor and research leader in soil erosion, water quality and conservation tillage at Iowa State University, a laboratory directory and research leader in the USDA-ARS National Soil Erosion Research Laboratory at Purdue University and a research agricultural engineer in surface drainage at Louisiana State University.
John is survived by his wife, Shirley; his four daughters, Christy Ann Merfeld, Cedar Rapids, IA, Cindy Beth Miller (Christian), Buffalo Center, IA, Cheri Gaye Morrison, Ames, IA, and Coral Renee Jordan (Jerry), Bark River, MI; 15 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions may be made to The friends of Winnebago County Conservation Foundation or North Iowa Community School c/o in care of Ferry Funeral Home, 301 S. Washington, Nevada, MO 64772
You may view obituary and send condolences online at www.ferryfuneralhome.com
Ferry Funeral Home
301 South Washington
Nevada, MO 64772
417/667-3322 phone
417/667-4944 fax

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ames Tribune from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
November 24, 2020
Besides being a good boss he was also a great friend.
Richard and Gretchen Hartwig
