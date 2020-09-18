1/1
Josephine Lucy Rosauer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Josephine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Josephine Lucy Rosauer
Brookings - Josephine Lucy Rosauer, age 85 of Brookings, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020, at The Neighborhoods at Brookview. No Services are planned at this time.
Jo was born in Younkers, New York in 1935 and lived a long and joyous life. The majority of her life was divided between Ames, Iowa and the Allenspark area of Colorado. Jo, was an Assistant Professor at Iowa State University in Child Development, and throughout her life she was devoted to her family and community. In her later years, she refocused and refined her passion for family, friends and the outdoors in Colorado where she served as Volunteer Park Ranger at Rocky Mountain National Park, opening the doors to her cabin to all and thereby greatly extending the breadth of those she considered family. Jo was married, first to Elmer Rosauer in Ames and then Bill Buck in Allenspark.
She is survived by her daughter, Lucy Kephart and Lucy's husband, Kevin Kephart; her son, Andrew Rosauer and his wife, Vera Rosauer, and her grandchildren (who she cherished above all): JoJo, Nan, Jonny, Abbey and Alex. She is welcomed in heaven by Elmer, Bill and her beloved son Jon, who preceded her there in 1993.
Jo had the uncanny ability to see the best in all things and we welcome all in celebrating her life—a life lived beautifully.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ames Tribune from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
EIDSNESS FUNERAL HOME - BROOKINGS
1617 ORCHARD DR
Brookings, SD 57006
(605) 692-6384
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by EIDSNESS FUNERAL HOME - BROOKINGS

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved