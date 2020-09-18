Josephine Lucy Rosauer

Brookings - Josephine Lucy Rosauer, age 85 of Brookings, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020, at The Neighborhoods at Brookview. No Services are planned at this time.

Jo was born in Younkers, New York in 1935 and lived a long and joyous life. The majority of her life was divided between Ames, Iowa and the Allenspark area of Colorado. Jo, was an Assistant Professor at Iowa State University in Child Development, and throughout her life she was devoted to her family and community. In her later years, she refocused and refined her passion for family, friends and the outdoors in Colorado where she served as Volunteer Park Ranger at Rocky Mountain National Park, opening the doors to her cabin to all and thereby greatly extending the breadth of those she considered family. Jo was married, first to Elmer Rosauer in Ames and then Bill Buck in Allenspark.

She is survived by her daughter, Lucy Kephart and Lucy's husband, Kevin Kephart; her son, Andrew Rosauer and his wife, Vera Rosauer, and her grandchildren (who she cherished above all): JoJo, Nan, Jonny, Abbey and Alex. She is welcomed in heaven by Elmer, Bill and her beloved son Jon, who preceded her there in 1993.

Jo had the uncanny ability to see the best in all things and we welcome all in celebrating her life—a life lived beautifully.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store