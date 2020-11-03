Julia Howard Andrew Gamon

Washington - Julia Howard Andrew Gamon died on October 30, 2020 at her home in Washington, Iowa. She was born in Poplar Bluff, Missouri on February 9, 1933 and grew up in the St. Louis, Missouri area. Julia graduated from high school in Columbia, Illinois, where she was valedictorian and president of her class.

After two years of college at Augustana College in Rock Island, Illinois, Julia transferred to Iowa State University, where she graduated with a degree in Home Economics. In mid-life, Julia obtained a master's degree in counseling, and then a Ph.D. in Agricultural Education from ISU.

She met her husband of 58 years, Harold Gamon, on a hay rack ride at ISU. They had three children: Lucy, Owen and Nancy. Harold and Julia farmed with their family for many years in Washington, Iowa. Julia was also employed as a 4-H and Youth Leader for the ISU Extension Service.

In 1980, Harold and Julia moved to Ames, Iowa, where Julia was a professor of Agricultural Education. Julia retired from teaching in 1998, and Harold and Julia returned to Washington, Iowa.

The Jones and Eden Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. A private service will take place at a later date. Memorials may be made to the U.P. Home in Washington, Iowa.



