Kathleen Sue (Bever) Ose
Story City - Kathleen Sue (Bever) Ose 68, of Story City left this earth on Monday September 7th, 2020 with her husband by her side. Kathy was born on March 25, 1952 in Webster City, IA, the fourth child of Everett D. and Ruth E. (Whaley) Bever. She graduated from South Hamilton High School and married her sweetheart in 1970. Mike and Kathy spent the first year of married life in Germany while Mike served in the Army.
In 1972, they welcomed their first child, Jessica; in 1976 Mitch and in 1977 Kimberly.
Kathy worked in the offices at Record Printing, Story City Hospital, the billing department at McFarland Clinic, and at Sam's Club "The Club" prior to her retirement.
Kathy was active throughout the years as one of the founding members of The Community Club, the Jaycees, the Hook and Eye chapter of The Questers, the Legion Auxiliary and as a GCC Carousel volunteer.
Throughout the years they enjoyed countless camping, canoe and cabin trips with many friends and family. Her pride and joy was creating a warm and cozy home to host a party, always with an infectious smile.
In 1997, Mike and Kathy relocated to Arizona, with all three kids following shortly after, where they enjoyed traveling the Southwest in their motorhome with the idea of semi-retirement in the near future, renovating several homes and seeing their family grow by welcoming the addition of eight grandchildren.
After returning full-time to Iowa to live, Kathy enjoyed the position of General Contractor overseeing the renovation of the cottage on 4th and Elm.
They enjoyed yearly treks to Arizona for the winters driving cross-country and usually returning in the Spring with a car load of thrifted finds and grandchildren.
Kathy took great pride in the accomplishments of her children and grandchildren.
Kathy is survived and will be deeply missed by her husband Mike and their three children Jessica (Dan) Kovochich of Gilbert, AZ; Mitch (Mariel) Ose of Surprise, AZ and Kim (CC) Smith of Anthem, AZ.
She is also survived by two brothers: Bill of McKinney, TX and Jim of Dallas, TX.
She also leaves her legacy with her eight grandchildren: Jacob (19), Kaitlyn (16) and Karly (14) Kovochich; Alexia (20), Joel (18) and Eleni (15) Ose; Michael (12) and Jesse James. (6) Smith and two step-grandchildren Trenton (18) and Brodie (10) Lebet.
She was preceded in death by her sister Ann Thomas, a nephew, a niece, her mother and father, her mother- and father-in-law and many beloved cousins and aunts and uncles.
There are not enough words to express how much she will be missed.
Mike and her family would like you to visit with us at the place Kathy loved the most, her cottage starting at 4:30 on Saturday September 12, in the large grassy area next to her home and a celebration of life service will take place immediately following at 5:30. Please feel free to bring a chair and sit by the fire.
Condolences and photos may be shared at www.adamssoderstrum.com
. In lieu of flowers Kathy would be deeply honored if donations were made to the Story CIty Historical Society, Story City Food Pantry, Immanuel Lutheran Church or a day of volunteering at the Story CIty Carousel in her name.