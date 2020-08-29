L. LaVonne "Vonnie" IsraelAmes - L. LaVonne "Vonnie" Israel, 90, of Ames, IA passed away on August 27, 2020.Vonnie was born on December 8, 1929 to Jessie and Clifford Hill of Corning, IA. Vonnie met Lowell "John" Israel while bobbing for apples at a 4-H Fair in Adams County. They wed in 1948, going on to have four children, Peggy Ann (Lukas), John Dean, Connie Jo and Kevin Lee.After raising her family on Orchard Drive, Vonnie moved to Northcrest Community where she will be remembered as a gregarious friend to everyone she met. It was a rare day that Vonnie did not complete the daily crossword puzzle, watch jeopardy, discuss the weather or eat chocolate. She was a relentless competitor when it came to cards and enjoyed nothing better than a skunk in cribbage or making a slam in bridge.Vonnie is survived by children Connie and Kevin, grandchildren Danielle Perrigo, Heath Israel and Jessie Betting and 5 great-grandchildren.The family will not be having a public memorial service. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider a donation to the Northcrest Community Residents Council. Donations will be distributed at Christmas to the incredible staff who provided both friendship and care to Vonnie.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Adams Funeral Home and online condolences may be left for the family at