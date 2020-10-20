Lawrence "Larry" S. Larson
Slater - Lawrence "Larry" S. Larson, age 93, of Slater, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Rolling Green Village in Nevada, due to Alzheimer's.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Larry was born on August 23, 1927 at home near Randall, Iowa, to Clarence and Jennie (Nordskog) Larson. He was the youngest of five children. Larry joined the United States Maritime Service (Merchant Marine), July 17, 1945 and was discharged on October 10, 1945. On December 4, 1951, he joined the United States Army and was stationed in Japan during the Korean Conflict. He was discharged on November 6, 1953. After returning back to the United States, he resumed working for Northwestern Bell until his retirement in 1990. Larry was united in marriage to B. Joan Boysal and had three children, Cindy, Tim and Sherri. They later divorced. Larry was united in marriage to Joanie Glasnapp on June 9, 1984, at the Fjeldberg Lutheran Church in Huxley, Iowa. Welcoming step-children Roxanne and Mark.
Larry was a big ISU fan, he and Joanie attended as many games as possible. He also enjoyed participating in all sports. Larry enjoyed riding motocross, horseback riding, golf, bike trips and skiing. He enjoyed skiing in Colorado, well into his 80's.
Larry participated in the 1989 Iowa Senior Olympics, winning Gold in the 50 and 100 meter dashes, earning a trip to the National Senior Olympics in St. Louis, Missouri.
Larry is survived by his wife, Joanie; children, Cindy Walker, Tim (Cindy) Larson, Sherri Larson, Roxanne (Bill) Bassett and Mark (Tere) Glasnapp; ten grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; two sisters and one great-grandson.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Rolling Green Village for the care and patience they gave Larry during the difficult times.
