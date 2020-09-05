1/1
Linda Marie Best
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Marie Best
Ames - Linda Marie Best, 79, of Ames, Iowa, formerly of Streamwood, Illinois, passed away at Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames, Iowa, on September 2, 2020.
Linda Marie Snyder was born December 2, 1940 in Indianapolis, Indiana, the daughter of Warren and Lena Belle (Smith) Snyder. She graduated from Danville High School and received both bachelor's and master's degrees from Indiana University, Bloomington. Linda married Herbert August Best on August 8, 1970 in Chicago, Illinois. The couple lived in Streamwood, Illinois, for over forty years, where they raised their two sons, Christopher and Jeremy. Linda was an executive with the United Way and wrote a twice-weekly column for ten years for the Northwest section of the Daily Herald in Arlington Heights, Illinois.
Linda was preceded in death by her brother, George (Mollise) Snyder. She is survived by her husband, Herbert August Best; son, Christopher Best and Anna Lapuz-Best and their daughter Abigail Best; son, Jeremy Best and Amy Rutenberg and their sons, Benjamin and Noah; sisters, Dorothy (Al) Andrews and Barbara (Dave) Duncan.
Online condolences may be directed to
www.grandonfuneralandcremationcare.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ames Tribune from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Grandon Funeral and Cremation Care
414 Lincoln Way
Ames, IA 50010
(515) 292-2273
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Grandon Funeral and Cremation Care

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved