Linda Marie BestAmes - Linda Marie Best, 79, of Ames, Iowa, formerly of Streamwood, Illinois, passed away at Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames, Iowa, on September 2, 2020.Linda Marie Snyder was born December 2, 1940 in Indianapolis, Indiana, the daughter of Warren and Lena Belle (Smith) Snyder. She graduated from Danville High School and received both bachelor's and master's degrees from Indiana University, Bloomington. Linda married Herbert August Best on August 8, 1970 in Chicago, Illinois. The couple lived in Streamwood, Illinois, for over forty years, where they raised their two sons, Christopher and Jeremy. Linda was an executive with the United Way and wrote a twice-weekly column for ten years for the Northwest section of the Daily Herald in Arlington Heights, Illinois.Linda was preceded in death by her brother, George (Mollise) Snyder. She is survived by her husband, Herbert August Best; son, Christopher Best and Anna Lapuz-Best and their daughter Abigail Best; son, Jeremy Best and Amy Rutenberg and their sons, Benjamin and Noah; sisters, Dorothy (Al) Andrews and Barbara (Dave) Duncan.Online condolences may be directed to