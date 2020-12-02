Loren Oliver Muench

Ames - Loren Oliver Muench passed away peacefully at Green Hills Health Care Center on November 29th, 2020 of natural causes. He was born October 4, 1931 in Boxholm, Iowa to Louise (Hammerstedt) and Oliver Edward Muench and raised on the family farm. He attended a one room school, and later, Boxholm community schools, graduating from its high school in 1950.

He served as a staff sergeant in Korea from 1952-53 with the US Army 45th Infantry "Thunderbird" division. Upon discharge, he returned to Boxholm and pursued farming with his father. He soon met a young Boxholm elementary school teacher, and future wife, Marjorie Ellen Kalsem. Loren began attending Iowa State University, receiving a BS Degree in Industrial Education (1956), and taught this subject to high school students in Newton, Iowa for two years. He earned a Master's degree in 1965, a Ph.D. in 1974, and for 29 years served as a faculty member in the ISU Safety Education and later occupational safety program, until his retirement in 1992. He was active in safety related organizations and served as an officer, board member and business manager for those groups.

Renowned for his beautiful bass voice, music was ever present in Loren's life. In the 1940's as a tall lanky teenager, he would belt out standards from Hank Williams, and other contemporary stars. Starting in 1962, he began sharing his talents weekly as a choir member at the First United Methodist Church in Ames, and soloed for special occasions, including weddings and funerals. A favorite was "Mary's Little Boy Child" sung annually during their Christmas Eve candlelight services. For 27 years, Loren was a dedicated Barbershop singer, and coined the name "Ametones" for the Ames chapter of the Society for the Preservation and Encouragement of Barber Shop Quartet Singing in America. (SPEBSQSA). In the 1960's he sang bass with the "Marvelads" quartet. Later in life, he renewed his commitment to country music, performing in Country Music Jams all over Central Iowa. He also enjoyed being a featured entertainer in the Ames Senior Variety shows held at the Ames City Hall.

Loren was kind, good natured, with a great sense of humor and always willing to lend a hand to those in need. He was an avid auction enthusiast and tinkerer, with an ever-growing collection of 8N Ford tractors. He was a great husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed spoiling his grandkids. He was ever supportive of his wife Marge, and her artistic passions. For 63 years they formed a very talented and loving partnership.

Loren is survived by his wife, Marjorie (Green Hills Health Care Center, Ames, IA); two sons, Joseph (Colleen Hoppe), Ames, IA and Michael (Leslie Shalabi), Dubuque, IA; a daughter, Marie Kathleen (Des Moines, IA); a foster daughter, Maryanna (Les) Holland, Ames, IA; six grandchildren, Ethan, Elise (Joe) Robinson , Lauren, Maddie, Molly, and Jamarie, and two sisters Bonnie (Don) Taylor, Buena Vista, CO, and Judy (Bill) Newman, Kirkland, WA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Oliver and Louise, and sisters Donna Marie and Lurene (Don) Mallott, Rockford, Il.

The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks and appreciations to all who played a part in Loren's life, and to those at Ballard Creek in Huxley and Green Hills Health Care Center in Ames who cared of him in his final days. A celebration of Loren's life will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established for a cause he believed in .



