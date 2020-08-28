Luanne Denise Endreland

Ames - Luanne Denise Endreland went home to be with her heavenly father on August 12th, 2020 at Isreal Hospice house in Ames, Ia, after a long 4 years of ovarian cancer.

Luanne Denise Endreland was born on November 7, 1953, in Des Moines, Iowa, in the backseat of the family car on the way to the hospital to parents Merwin and Janet (Stroud) Guss. Her mother always said she would be the only kid in school who could say they were born in front of the capital building. The family moved to Story County when she was 8 and she graduated from Ballard High School in 1971. She worked for Black's Seed Farm after high school. Luanne was married to Gary Sigler on February 23, 1974. While she was pregnant with their first child, Marisa, Gary was killed in a car accident on January 14, 1977. She began working for the Iowa State Veterinary Diagnostic Lab as a Laboratory Technician in 1979. Luanne was married to John Endreland on September 26, 1987 in Ames, Iowa. John adopted Marisa after the couple were married. Together they had two more children, Rachel and Kyle. Luanne attended Stavanger Lutheran Church in Garden City, Iowa. When her children were small she was a member and later a leader of La Leche League. Later in life she took over her mother's love of family history and joined the Story County Genealogical Society, a group in which her mother was a founding member.

Luanne is survived by her husband, John of Ames; children: Marisa (Michael) Grimm of Sunbright, TN, Iowa; Rachel Wright of Roland, Iowa, and Kyle Endreland of Ames; 11 grandchildren: Ace Grimm, Bastian Grimm, Damian Grimm, Amaja Grimm, Nova Grimm, Blaze Grimm, Infiniti Grimm, Mikayla Endreland, Alexey Wright, Victoria Wright, and William Wright; her step-mother: Wanda (Merwin) Guss of Marshalltown, Ia; and her siblings: Randy (Joan) Guss, Milleville, Utah; Lynne Guss, Aurora, Colorado; and Layne (Fred) Rahbar, Castro Valley, California.

She was preceded in death by her parents Merwin and Janet. Paternal Grandparents Glenn & Eula (Moritz) Guss and maternal grandparents Dale & Elsie (Lacox) Stroud.

Service Notes:

Celebration of life will be at a later date. Burial will be in the Hannah Cemetery in Winnebago County.

Special Songs for the memorial service include: In the Garden and On the Far Side Banks of Jordan.



