Mabel Auld

Roland - Mabel Auld, 102, of Roland died October 1, 2020 at Bethany Life Community. Funeral services will be Monday October 5 at 2 pm at Bergen Lutheran Church in Roland. Masks are required. Burial will follow in the Roland Cemetery. Visitation will be an hour prior to the service at the church.

Mabel was born on January 28, 1918 in Promise City, Iowa to Alfred Landon and Edith Irene (Bauman) McMurray. She married James Auld in March 10, 1944. He passed away on June 30, 2008.

Mabel is survived her two sons, Dennis M. (Kimberly) of Roland and John A. (Mary) of Colorado Springs, CO; her daughter, Shirley J. (Walter) Johnson of Roanoke, VA; seven grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Auld and nine brothers and sisters.

Memorials may be made to Roland American Legion Cemetery flag fund.

Soderstrum Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.



