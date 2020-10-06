It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Marilyn Jane Walker on Friday, July 24, 2020. Marilyn died of natural causes. She was 86.
There are no services planned at this time. Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery in Des Moines at a later date.
Marilyn was born May 23, 1934 in Detroit, Michigan to Gilbert Philo and Margaret Jane (McConkey) Davis. After Margaret's death Marilyn was joyfully adopted by her aunt and uncle, Hazel Elizabeth and Lawrence J. Trotter, her beloved mother and father.
Marilyn grew up in Des Moines, Iowa surrounded by singing, stories, dear friends, and love. Her parents instilled in her a love of music, books and poetry, and the spirit of helping others. Marilyn was a 1952 graduate of North High School in Des Moines, and afterward attended Drake University.
On September 5, 1954, Marilyn married Russell F. Walker. They made their home in Des Moines where they raised five children. This was a time of Little League baseball, swimming lessons, music concerts, being a Home Room Mother, leading groups of Blue Birds, welcoming family friends into the home, campaigning for her favorite candidates, raising money for her chosen causes, parties at the house, camping trips out west, boating at the lake with friends, and big Sunday dinners.
In 1981, Marilyn and Russell moved to Burlington, Ontario, Canada when Russell transferred his job to Toronto. She very much enjoyed this quiet time of Sunday drives through the countryside, roadside markets, going to the movies, pizza Fridays, her friendships with her new Canadian friends, and hosting family and friends from Iowa. After retirement, Marilyn and Russell moved to Ames, Iowa to be near family.
Marilyn is survived by her husband, Russell of Ames; daughter, Deborah Earhart of Norwalk; daughter, Mary Ellen Scearcy of Des Moines; and daughter, Susan (Phillip) Knaack of Elgin, Illinois; grandchildren Kaytlyn Hockett, Erin Walker, Kyle Walker, Thomas Walker, Jessica Walker, Ian Walker, and Kenedi Walker; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sons, Lawrence Walker and John Walker; and her dear Aunt Bertie.
A special thank you to the nurses and staff at Mary Greeley Hospital, and at Israel Family Hospice House. We are indebted to you for your loving care of Marilyn.
She wished us to be kind to one another. For with kindness, all things are possible. She is truly loved and will be forever missed.