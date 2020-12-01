Marion Albert Papich
Madrid Home, formerly of Slater - Marion Albert Papich, 91, a resident of the Madrid Home, formerly of Slater, passed away Saturday evening, November 28, 2020 at the Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames following a brief illness.
Funeral Mass: 11:00 A.M. Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Saint Malachy's Catholic Church, Madrid, by Father Ross Caniglia. Burial will follow at the Ames Municipal Cemetery where military honors will be conducted by the Slater American Legion Post #260. Friends may call from 3 to 5:30 P.M. Friday at Soderstrum Funeral Home in Slater and after 10:00 A.M. Saturday at the church. A rosary will be recited at 5:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. Face masks and social distancing will be required for all services and capacity will be limited during visitations.
Marion is survived by his children, Michael (Karen) Papich, Cedar Rapids and Julie (Stefan) Ryon, Fort Worth, Texas; grandchildren, Allison (Austin) Dunaway and daughters, Ryleigh and Randi, all of Weatherford, Texas, Megan Simcak, Pflugerville, Texas, April (Chase Gift) Clinton and children, Kyra, Kyler, Dawson, Drake and Riot, all of Cedar Rapids, and Alex (Jordan) Ryon and daughter, Kirby, Saginaw, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean; his parents, Milo J. and Mary E. (Kocur) Papich and two uncles, George (Phyllis) Kocur of Des Moines and Frank (Barbara) Kocur of Knoxville, Tennessee.
Marion was born February 28, 1929 at home in Slater and was a 1947 graduate of Slater High School. He was a resident of Slater for 84 years until moving to Madrid in 2013, first to the Cedars Assisted Living Community and then to the Madrid Home. He married Jean M. Whalen on February 1, 1958 at Saint Cecilia Catholic Church in Ames and was married for 61 years until Jean's death on August 24, 2019. Marion retired as a tooling set-up man from John Deere Des Moines Works, Ankeny, on September 30, 1987 after more than 38 years of service. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War.
Marion was a lifelong member of Saint Malachy's Catholic Church, a 67-year member of the Slater American Legion Post #260 where he participated in the funeral honor guard and the Slater School Alumni Association. He enjoyed attending John Deere Retirees Potlucks with Jean at the United Auto Workers' Union Hall in Des Moines.
A memorial fund has been established in his name.
