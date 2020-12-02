Marjorie Mickelson
West Des Moines - Marjorie Mae Mickelson, age 96, of West Des Moines, formerly of Ames, passed away on December 1, 2020.
A private family funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the Adams Funeral Home in Ames. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Ames Municipal Cemetery. The funeral service and burial will be livestreamed and a link will be available on the Tribute Wall of Marjorie's obituary on the Adams Funeral Home website.
Born on September 16, 1924 in Boone County, Marjorie was the daughter of Louis and Gladys (Watts) Hein. She attended country school near Boone until 8th grade. The family then moved to Ames where she met her athletic, Norwegian, beloved, Bernard Mickelson. Marjorie graduated from Ames High School in 1941 and attended Iowa State for a year.
WWII brought the couple to Brooklyn, New York where they were married, September 2, 1942, in a Naval ceremony. While Bernard was in the Navy, Marjorie attended Pratt Art Institute.
Marjorie was a homemaker. Everyone felt like family with her! An artist at heart. Marjorie was very talented and added extra flare to everything she did. She was very classy and one to entertain. In her free time, Marjorie LOVED SHOPPING, studying scripture, traveling, antiques, aviation, golf, pitch, Gin Rummy and so much more. Marjorie was a member of Memorial Lutheran Church, Bible Study, PEO - Chapter HN, Beta Tau Delta, Book and Basket Club, and Cynthia O Duff Questers. She took flying lessons and flew her own plane solo.
Marjorie is survived by her children: Sandra (Cy) Farner of Sioux Falls, SD, Bernard, Jr. "Butch" (Terri K.) Mickelson of Ames, Sheri (Richard) McHose of West Des Moines, Tamara (David) Roth of Jackson, WI, Kristi Lou (Dave) Jones of West Des Moines; grandchildren: Piper Keinroth, Megan Booth, Molly Reinhard, Margaux (Charlie) Kirke, Taylor (Brent) Aaron, Trevi Jones, and Tatum Jones; eight great-grandchildren, with one on the way!
She was preceded in death by her child sister, LaVonne Hein; her husband, Bernard; her parents; and an infant grandson, Christopher Jon Farner.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Adams Funeral Home and online condolences may be left for Marjorie's family at www.adamssoderstrum.com
. In lieu flowers, memorials in Marjorie's name may be directed to Memorial Lutheran Church, 2228 Lincoln Way, Ames, Iowa 50014.