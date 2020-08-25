Melvin Goodfriend, Jr.

Lexington, KY - Melvin Joseph Goodfriend, Jr., son of Mary Regina Wuersch Goodfriend and Melvin Joseph Goodfriend, born February 4, 1944 in Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on August 21, 2020 in Lexington, Kentucky. Mel was 76 years old.

Mel grew up in Shively, Kentucky and attended St. Helen primary school and Flaget High School. As a youth he loved exploring caves and carried a paper route for college expenses. He received his Bachelors of Arts from Bellarmine University and his Master's in Chemistry from the University of Cincinnati. In 1968 he married Mary Frances Mayer of Louisville and they moved over the years to Cincinnati Ohio, Ames Iowa, Ennis Texas, London Kentucky and Lexington Kentucky.

Mel was a devout Catholic, active in the Knights of Columbus and in the Men's Group and Prime Timers in his parish, Pax Christi in Lexington. He was a devoted husband and father, active in woodworking, camping, soccer and Boy Scouts, and taking the family on many road trips. Mel was a Bellarmine and University of Kentucky sports fan, and active in the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UK. As a chemist, he held diverse professional positions, including pharmaceuticals, marketing, teaching, a municipal waterworks, police laboratory, and radiation sources inspection for the State of Kentucky, from which he retired.

Survivors include Frances, his spouse of 52 years; their children, Melvin Joseph Goodfriend III, James Robert Goodfriend, Wind Stone Goodfriend and David William Goodfriend; two granddaughters, Ren Akiko Goodfriend and Yumeka Yoko Goodfriend; one brother, David L. Goodfriend; and one sister, Mary Alice Goodfriend Walters, and her children Christopher Walters and Tracy Curtas.

Visitation will be at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home at 3421 Harrodsburg Road, in Lexington on Tuesday, August 25 from 5-8pm. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Pax Christi Catholic Church, 4001 Victoria Way in Lexington, Kentucky at 11:00 am Wednesday, August 26, with the burial at Calvary Cemetery in Lexington.



