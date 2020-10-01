Michael George Erwin
Ames - Michael George Erwin, 75, of Ames, Iowa passed away on September 21, 2020 at Mary Greeley Medical Center with his family by his side. A visitation will be held from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Saturday October 10, 2020 at Grandon Funeral and Cremation Care. Memorial contributions may be made to the family to be used at a later date.
Mike was born in New Orleans, Louisiana to Kenneth and Caroline (Prochaska) Erwin on July 25, 1945. After Mike graduated high school, he enlisted in the United States Navy in 1963 and served honorably until 1966. He was highly regarded for his duty in communications while serving on the aircraft carrier, The Intrepid.
After, his return to the States, Mike was hired by the Chicago & Northwestern Railroad in 1967 where he worked as a trainmaster in Clinton. He moved to transportation as a Conductor until the C&NW was aquired by the Union Pacific. Mike was in train service for several years before becoming a Manager at the Marshalltown Depot where he was the MTO, overlooking operations. Mike was awarded several times for having the top service unit in his region. He retired in July 2007 after 40 years of which he was proud. Mike always kept the trains moving and in doing so, they named his habit of putting as many cars as possible on a train, Erwinization. Mike loved his time with the Railroad. That love followed him all his life.
After his retirement he and Carrie would travel across the US. Mike was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing with his railroad and Federal Highway buddies. He was a Hawkeye fan but if Iowa State was doing well, he would root for them, too. Mike loved to talk and would take any opportunity to reach out to someone especially if they were fishing.
He leaves behind his wife of 36 years, Carrie, 4 children, daughter, Meghan (James)Gunn, daughter, Heidi Erwin-Keopp, son, Eric (Darci) Burlingame, and daughter, Khara Safranek ( Josh Meserly), 8 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter, Brother, Robert (Nancy) Erwin, a sister, Peg (Gayle Vincent) Erwin, mother in law, Lory Cramm, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Mike is preceded in death by his; parents Kenneth and Caroline, his Uncle, Milo (Mike) and Aunt, LaVonne (Bones), several cousins and close friends.
