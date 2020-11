Milo J. HagenMilo J. Hagen was born on May 1, 1934 and went to his heavenly home on Friday, November 13, 2020. A live streaming of the memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 27th. Service at the chapel will be limited to family only.In lieu of flowers please donate to your local food pantry in memory of Milo. For full obituary, live streaming information, and online expressions of sympathy please visit www.StevensMemorialChapel.com for the Hagen family.