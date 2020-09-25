Nancy Jane Reilly
Ames - Nancy Jane (Hespen) Reilly, 66, of Ames, Iowa, passed away from complications of primary progressive aphasia on September 22, 2020.
Friends may call from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, September 28, 2020 at the Adams Funeral Home, 502 Douglas Avenue, Ames. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 29 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 2210 Lincoln Way, Ames, with Father Kyle Digmann officiating. Due to COVID, masks are required and social distancing will be enforced. Burial and a time for sharing will be at the Ontario Cemetery in Ames following the service. There will be a link to view the livestream of the Mass and graveside service by going to www.adamssoderstrum.com
and clicking on Nancy's tribute wall.
Nancy was born on December 12, 1953, in Grinnell, Iowa, to William and Elizabeth (Montgomery) Hespen. She graduated from Gilbert High School in 1972 and was the valedictorian of her class. In 1973, she and Terry Reilly were married and made their home on an acreage near Ames. Together they maintained a small grain and livestock operation while raising their four children: Mary, Brenda, Lon and Patty. Nancy was a tireless worker as Terry's partner on their farm. From walking beans and shelling corn to milking the cow, from weaning pigs to tending the family garden and helping the kids with 4-H projects, she did it all.
One of Nancy's many talents was cake decorating. She honed her craft for several years working in a local bakery before deciding to open her own cake business, which she ran out of her home kitchen. She had a vivid imagination, a keen eye for design, an amazing knack for solving problems on the fly, and a strong, steady hand. Nancy had creativity in spades, allowing her to see each cake project through from conception to completion, with stunning results. This kept her quite busy with orders ranging from hand-sketched, air-brushed kids' birthday and graduation cakes to exquisite, multi-tiered, rolled fondant wedding cakes. There wasn't an order she couldn't fill nor an expectation she didn't exceed.
In 1999, Nancy chose to pursue higher education in business. She graduated from Iowa State University in 2003 with a B.S. degree in business management. She worked in data management for the pork industry and then as an associate at an investment firm. After several years, she returned to her true calling: the kitchen. She worked as a cook at UDCC, one of Iowa State University's busy student dining centers, until 2015 when her health condition forced early retirement. She loved interacting with the college students and enjoyed seeing her grandsons, Adam and Coy, when they became ISU students.
Nancy was upbeat and enjoyed talking with all kinds of people. She never knew a stranger. Her beautiful smile and laugh were defining and second only to her sense of empathy and generosity. She had a kind and humble heart endearing her to all who knew her. She drew this from her strong Christian faith which she practiced daily. Always focused on others and their comfort, she took pleasure in brightening someone's day and lessening a burden. If she knew of someone—anyone—in need, she was there to help in any capacity. She invited international college students to family gatherings over holiday breaks so they wouldn't be lonely and housed people in need. She visited friends and family in nursing homes regularly, took home-cooked meals and cakes to neighbors grieving or celebrating. She acknowledged the smallest of gifts with a thank you card penned in her beautiful cursive handwriting. She kept gifts on hand to give on short notice. Nancy radiated joy and had a great sense of humor.
Most of all, Nancy was a loving mother and grandmother and a devoted wife. She loved spending time with her kids and grandkids in their various interests and activities. She took an incredible number of photos while attending countless concerts, sporting events, and family holiday gatherings. Get-togethers will not be the same without her and she will be greatly missed by her many friends and family.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Laurie, and brother, William. She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Terry; her children, Mary Reilly, Brenda (Shannon) Baker, Lon Reilly, and Patty (Tim) Vogel; her sisters, Susan and Sandra Hespen and brother Howard (Judy) Hespen; eleven grandchildren: Adam, Jenna, and Lauren Matthews; Coy (Tori) Baker, Reilly, Allison, and Trent Baker; Leah, Casey, Anna, Lindsey Vogel; and three great-grandchildren: Sullivan, Stetson, and Sutton Baker.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Adams Funeral Home and online condolences may be left to Nancy's family at www.adamssoderstrum.com
. In lieu of flowers and remembrance of Nancy's life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made in her memory to The Association of Frontotemporal Lobar Degeneration (AFTD). https://www.theaftd.org/support-aftds-mission/
Or by mail to: AFTD, 2700 Horizon Drive, Suite 120, King of Prussia, PA, 19406