Ramona Fleshman
1930 - 2020
Huxley - Ramona Sue Fleshman, 90, of Huxley died November 30, 2020 at Israel Family Hospice House in Ames. Funeral services will be Saturday December 5, at 10:30 am at Elim Lutheran Church in Randall. Burial will follow in the Story City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 Friday at Soderstrum Funeral Home in Story City.
Ramona was born on February 6, 1930 near Roland to Raleigh V. and Thelma (Hill) Rasmussen. She married Alan Fleshman on May 31, 1986.
Ramona is survived by her husband, Alan of Huxley; four sons, Chuck Anderson of Waterloo, Clark (Christina) Anderson of Slater, Eric (Pilar) Fleshman of Iowa City and Martin Fleshman of Albert Lee, MN; a daughter, Rhonda (Ron) Smith of Huxley; 15 grandchildren; and 17 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a great grandson, Calan.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Israel Family Hospice House.
Soderstrum Funeral Home in Story City is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences and photos may be shared at www.soderstrumadams.com

Published in Ames Tribune from Dec. 1 to Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
