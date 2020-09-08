Randy Elder
Ames - Randy Dean Elder, known to everyone as "Peck", age 63, of Ames, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Mercy One Medical Center in Des Moines.
Due to COVID-19 considerations a private graveside viewing and service for family and close friends will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the Ames Municipal Cemetery. As per Peck's request, casual dress is expected.
Randy Dean Elder was born on November 19, 1956 to William C. and Mary Lou (Shultz) Elder at Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames. He attended Ames Community schools and graduated from Ames High in 1975.
Right out of high school, Peck began working and studying at what he called the "School of Hard Knocks". He was formerly employed by the City of Ames Public Works Department in the Streets and Traffic Signs Divisions for 16 years. In 1994, Peck moved to Waverly and worked for the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls for another 16 years before health issues forced him to retire in 2011.
Peck was an avid sports fan following Ames High Little Cyclones, the Iowa State University Cyclones, Chicago Cubs, and Chicago Bears. He was grateful for having lived long enough to see the Cubbies win a World Series and the Bears win a Super Bowl. In his younger years, he played slow pitch softball, bowled in several leagues, and golfed for many years in the City Golf League and area tournaments.
Randy is survived by his brother, Bill Elder of Albert Lea, MN; his Aunt Sheila Waterbury of Mesa, AZ; his Aunt Pam Maxwell-Stewart of Mesa, AZ; and his Uncle Rick Maxwell of Ames, IA; as well as nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; and parents, William and Mary Elder.
