Randy J. Silverthorn
1899 - 2020
Randy J. Silverthorn
Ames - Randy J. Silverthorn, 60, of Ames, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at his home in Ames.
Graveside Services will be held at 1:00 PM Monday August 31, 2020, at the Ames Municipal Cemetery with Pastor Ernest Amstalden from Victory Christian Fellowship in Jewell, Iowa, officiating. Due to COVID, masks will be needed, social distancing will be in place and if you need a chair then please feel free to bring one.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Adams Funeral Home and online condolences may be left to Randy's family at www.adamssoderstrum.com.

Published in Ames Tribune from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Springport Funeral Home
502 Douglas Avenue
Ames, IA 50010
(517) 857-4848
