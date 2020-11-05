1/1
Richard Anthony Fellingham
1945 - 2020
Richard Anthony Fellingham
Ames - Richard Anthony Fellingham, age 75, of Ames, died at his home on November 4, 2020. A gathering of friends and family will be 2-4:00pm Sunday, November 8, at Grandon Funeral and Cremation Care, 414 Lincoln Way, Ames. Masks are recommended and social distancing when possible. Private family burial will take place at Ames Municipal Cemetery on November 9th.
Rich was born on February 8, 1945 in Onawa, Iowa the son of Edward Cecil and Marjorie Josephine Niedermeyer Fellingham. He married Marge Dudley in Spencer and the couple had three children, Brad, Kristin and Abby. Rich married Alice Carver on July 30, 1981 blending their two families. Rich started in radio at KICD in Spencer while in college and was active in the Spencer community. He and Alice moved to Ames in 1982 where he continued his radio career with KASI. While at KASI, he called Ames High School football and basketball game and was the radio producer for Iowa State University football games and hosted pre-game football radio shows. Rich was the voice of the ISU Women's basketball team for 30 years. Among the many broadcasting accolades, he received he was especially proud of his Edward R. Murrow award. In addition, Rich served as the president of Special Olympics Iowa for 12+ years. Rich was active in Rotary, was a member of Ames United Church of Christ, and was involved in many other community activities. He enjoyed playing golf, cheering on his grandkids in all their activities and drinking a screwdriver or a glass of wine with friends and family. Rich was an avid Cyclone fan and being a dedicated parrothead, he would try to attend at least one Jimmy Buffet concert annually with his friends.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 39 years, Alice Fellingham and children: Brad (Cyndi) Fellingham and their children Kaeden, Gavin and Avery, Kristin (Jack) Byers and their children, Jackson and Ben, Abby Fellingham, Mike (Carol) Spear and their children Nicky, Jack, Alex and Krissy, Jeff (Robin) Spear and their children Tyler and Josh, Eric (Julie) Spear and their children Dylan and Maeve, Sarah Cook and her son Bryce, Rich's sister, Pam Fellingham, as well as many cherished friends.
Rich is preceded in death by his parents Edward and Jody Fellingham.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Iowa Special Olympics or Ames United Church of Christ.
Online condolences may be directed to: www.grandonfuneralandcremationcare.com

Published in Ames Tribune from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
