Richard Dean Heggen
Ames - Richard Dean Heggen, age 89, of Ames, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at his home.
A private family visitation will take place and a public Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, December 11, 2020 at the Calvary United Methodist Church located at 1403 24th Street in Ames, Iowa, 50010. Face masks and social distancing will be required and the service will be live-streamed and a link will be available on the Tribute Wall of Heggen's obituary on the Adams Funeral Home website.
Heggen was a Distinguished Professor of Art in the College of Design at Iowa State University (ISU) from 1966-1996. He also served as a cooperating teacher, supervising teacher assisting many student teachers from Iowa State University. Heggen served as an art consultant for Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls, Iowa. He became a Distinguished Professor Emeritus when he retired after 30 years.
Prior to joining ISU, he attended the Cummings School of Art in Des Moines, Iowa. He also attended West Texas State College in Canyon, Texas in 1951. Heggen served in the United States Air Force from 1951-1955. He had various duties including illustrating Air Force recruiting materials. Since 1955 he continued to be a member of the American Legion. Heggen received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in 1958 and a Masters' of Fine Arts degree in 1962 from Drake University.
While earning his Masters of Fine Arts degree, Heggen was an art supervisor and instructor who taught elementary, middle school, high school and junior college aged students in Eagle Grove, Iowa from 1958-1966. He received the faculty citation for long and inspiring service to Iowa State University and was named to the rank of Distinguished Professor in the College of Design in 1983. His art work, which he exhibited widely in both public and private collections, included the Smithsonian Institute, museums in Paris, and awards in state, regional, national, and international competitions.
Heggen was born at home on January 8, 1931 to Elof and Inga Heggen. He was the fourth of eight children who lived on their family farm near Harcourt, Iowa. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, older brother, Roy, his older sister Virgina Tynan, his younger brother, Don, and sister, Wilma Hair. He is survived by his sisters Betty Jo Smith of Ankeny, Iowa, Peggy Jackson of Des Moines, Iowa and Ilene Werner of Fort Dodge, Iowa.
Heggen married Joyce Lorraine Johnson on November 3, 1951 at the Harcourt United Methodist Church. He is survived by his loving wife Joyce Lorraine Heggen of Ames, and four daughters: Barbara (Craig) Alcott of Ankeny, Iowa, ¬¬¬¬¬Sharon Romsey (the late Steven Romsey) of Gilbert, Iowa, Joyce (David) Hansen of Ankeny, Iowa and Rachel (Michael) Inouye of Waukesha, Wisconsin. Heggen is also survived by ten grandchildren: Jen (Herb), Joel (Melissa), Eric (Amy), Beau (Christine), Grant (Victoria) Taylor (Jocelyn), Seth (Natasha), Michael (Amy), Andrew (Crescent), Grace (Johnny) and nine great-grandchildren: Craig, Nick, Ashly (Alex), Chase, Kayla, Joey, Jack, Jude and Jonah.
Heggen became a born-again Christian on February 15, 1961. He had various church memberships since he became a believer in the Lord Jesus Christ which included the Methodist and Open Bible Churches in Eagle Grove, Iowa, Campus Baptist Church and Calvary United Methodist Churches in Ames, Iowa. Heggen taught adult Sunday school for over 55 years and was a certified lay speaker.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Adams Funeral Home and online condolences may be left for Heggen's family at www.adamssoderstrum.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Richard Heggen's honor to Calvary United Methodist Church.