Richard Drake
Radcliffe - Richard Drake, age, 87, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020, at his home in Radcliffe, IA.
A flowing visitation will be held from 5:00 - 8:00 pm on Tuesday, September 1, at the Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Radcliffe.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday, September 2, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church. Burial of Dick's cremated remains will follow in the Radcliffe Cemetery with military honors provided by American Legion Post #317 of Radcliffe.
The wearing of masks is suggested and social distancing guidelines should be respected at both functions.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Radcliffe American Legion Post #317 or Radcliffe Emergency Services.
Boeke Funeral Home of Radcliffe is in charge of arrangements.
