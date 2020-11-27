Dr. Richard "Dick" Tondra
Ames - Dr. Richard John Tondra "Dick" passed away on Thursday, Nov 12, 2020 after a lengthy illness.
A devout Catholic, he loved God, his family, serving his community and the great outdoors.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM Friday December 4, 2020, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 2900 Hoover Avenue, Ames, Iowa 50010. Friends may call from 1:00 to 2:00 PM Friday December 4, 2020 at St. Cecilia Catholic Church. Due to COVID restrictions, facemasks will be mandatory and social distancing will be enforced. Private interment will be at a later date in Ely, Minnesota. For those unable to attend because of travel restrictions or personal safety concerns, the mass will be livestreamed on the St. Cecilia Catholic Church YouTube channel which can be viewed by going to the church website, www.stceciliaparish.org
or visiting https://youtu.be/3qywn1RK1so
. We ask that you light a candle for Dick at 2:00 PM on December 4 and/or join us for a large outdoor celebration of life in the Summer of 2021.
Dick was born Jan 23, 1943 to John and Agnes (Sedlock) Tondra, he grew up surrounded by Slovak American culture and family. He attended Central Catholic High School in Canton, Ohio where he met his lifelong sweetheart Rosemary Krantz. Dick obtained a bachelor's degree from Notre Dame in 1965, and PhD in mathematics from Michigan State in 1968.
Dick married his high school sweetheart, Rosemary, in 1966. His beloved children, Mark and Kristin, arrived in 1967 and 1969 respectively.
He taught mathematics at Iowa State University from 1968 to 2004. Dick prided himself in being able to coach students through difficult math concepts, career planning and life situations. He never met someone in whom he couldn't see potential and approached nearly every situation as a potential for service. He took special interest in helping to provide affordable housing for people down on their luck.
As an ordained permanent deacon, Dick took his lifetime habit of service into the church at St. Cecilia Parish in Ames, Iowa. His sermons, during masses, accurately encapsulated the kindness and wisdom with which he raised his own family, teaching them to navigate this world with truth and grace.
Dick's love of God couldn't help but spill over into a love for God's creation. His passion for the outdoors led to cabin time - in Northern Iowa, the Brainerd, Minnesota region, and Ely, Minnesota - where, in 1979, he eventually purchased 2.5 acres of peat bog with a sliver of usable land. Thus "Onaroc," the family cabin was born.
Summers of building the cabin from scratch with the "helpful" labor of pre-teens and canoe trips into the BWCA bonded the family to each other and to a lifelong love of the wilderness.
After retirement from Iowa State, Dick continued to volunteer helping people with their taxes and enjoyed the great outdoors as much as his health would allow. When his health deteriorated to the point nursing home care was required, he also handled that with grace - as he had handled everything that life threw at him. He is a testament to God's Grace and Blessings through a life well lived, showing tremendous courage in all things. He will be missed.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, John and Agnes Tondra; his granddaughter, Lily Tondra; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He is survived by his wife, Rosemary; son, Mark (Katharine); daughter, Kristin (Mike True); and grandsons, Daniel and Tommy.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Adams Funeral Home and online condolences may be left to Dick's family at www.adamssoderstrum.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations should be sent to: The Friends of the Boundary Waters Wilderness, Story County Community Housing Corporation (SCCHC) or The Bridge Home (successor to the Emergency Residence Project)
You may also contact the family at tondraely@gmail.com for further details about any of these organizations or submit donations via PayPal at tondraely@gmail.com with a note as to where you would like the funds to go.