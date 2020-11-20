1/1
Robert Borst
Robert Borst
Ames - Robert "Bob" Borst, 69, of Ames, Iowa passed away on November 18, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines. A funeral service will be held at North Grand Christian Church, 919 30th Street in Ames on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., with the family receiving friends an hour before. Burial will be at the Ames Municipal Cemetery following the service. Due to COVID-19, capacity will be limited, masks are required, and social distancing is recommended. To view the service digitally, a ZOOM link will be available at the top of Bob's obituary at www.grandonfuneralandcremationcare.com.
Bob was born to Clarence and Mary (Finley) Borst in Perry, IA. He grew up on the south side of Des Moines and graduated from Des Moines Tech High School in 1969. He received an associate's degree from DMACC in corrections and a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Bob married Becky Smith in 1970 and from that union Nathan was born in 1982. They later divorced.
Bob married Linda Ann Carlgren Paris on June 27, 1992 which expanded Bob's family to include two daughters, Lindsey and Kimberly Paris. Bob's professional career included working as a pre-sentence investigator, probation officer and residential manager in adult corrections in Des Moines. He then worked as the Assistant Director of the Second Judicial District in adult correctional services from 1984 until his retirement in 2009. In 2001, he received the State of Iowa award for Outstanding Correctional Worker. In retirement, he loved visiting his kids and grandchildren. He enjoyed the outdoors, including gardening and refinishing a 1952 Chevy pickup.
Bob was an active member of North Grand Christian Church. He was a compassionate man with a big hug for everyone. Bob loved Jesus, his family, and friends and will be missed by the many lives that he touched.
Bob is survived by his loving wife, Linda of Ames; children, Lindsey (Tony) Zabawa of Omaha, NE and Kimberly Paris of Denver, CO; grandchildren, Alyssa, Emma, and Tony Zabawa of Omaha and Diggory Borst of Gilbert, IA; daughter-in-law, Lindsay (Peterson) Borst of Gilbert, IA. He is also survived by his brother, Terry (Vicki) of Denver, CO; sister, Calli (Don) Fink of Marysville, WA; and sister-in-laws, Barb Borst of Altoona, IA; Sandra (Kevin) Hagen of St Charles, IL; Deb Carlgren of Burlington, IA; and Connie Schrader of Des Moines, IA; former mother-in-law, Nonnie Smith.
Preceding Bob in death were his son, Nathan Borst; his parents; brother, Jim Borst; mother-in-law, Patricia Carlgren; nephew, Nathan Hagen.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to: Hope Ministries or North Grand Christian Church, Ames, IA.
Online condolences may be directed to www.grandonfuneralandcremationcare.com

Published in Ames Tribune from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
North Grand Christian Church
NOV
28
Funeral service
01:00 PM
North Grand Christian Church
NOV
28
Burial
Ames Municipal Cemetery
3 entries
November 20, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
November 20, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Julia Stone
November 20, 2020
I love you so much. I know your in a way better place than we are. I will honor are good times we had here on earth from Melissa Louise Borst
Melissa Borst
Family
