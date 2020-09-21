Robert Daniel Ferguson
Ames - Robert Daniel Ferguson, age 87, of Ames, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Green Hills Health Care Center.
Friends may call from 4:00 until 6:00 P.M. on Monday, September 21, 2020 at the Adams Funeral Home, 502 Douglas Ave., Ames, Iowa. Graveside service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the Laurens Cemetery in Laurens, Iowa. Burial will be in the Laurens Cemetery.
Born on November 14, 1932 on the family farm near Laurens, Bob was the son of Earl and Gladys (Grice) Ferguson. He attended a country one-room school before attending Laurens High School. Bob graduated from Laurens High School in 1950. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army. Bob was united in marriage to Phyllis Wenell on October 3, 1952. Following his military service, Bob enrolled at Iowa State University. Phyllis and the children remained in Laurens while Bob was attending Iowa State. He began working part-time for the Iowa State Bookstore. Bob graduated with a bachelor's degree in Geology. He continued working for the bookstore and eventually took over management of the store, where he worked until his retirement in 1990.
Following retirement, Bob started an online bookstore for hard to find, out of print books. He enjoyed being outside and was very self-reliant. Bob also enjoyed country western music and in their younger years he and Phyllis would polka dance. Stamp collecting kept Bob busy in his later years. Bob was very civic minded. He was a member of the Elks Club, American Legion, and a former member of Ballard Country Club.
Bob is survived by his son, Kevin (Vicky) Ferguson of Elmhurst, Il; six grandchildren: Tanya Ferguson (Kirk Schultz), Stephanie (Jamey) Kilker, Kyle (Jenn) Ferguson, Kurtis (Lauren) Ferguson, Katie Ferguson (John Fitton), and Rebecca Ferguson; five great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law: Ruth Ferguson, Kathy Ferguson, and Yvonne Wenell.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Phyllis; a son, Kerry (Jennifer) Ferguson; and brothers: Donald Ferguson, John Ferguson, Arnold Ferguson, and Dale Ferguson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Green Hills Healthcare Center, 2205 Green Hills Dr., Ames, IA 50014 in Robert Ferguson's name.
. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Green Hills Healthcare Center, 2205 Green Hills Dr., Ames, IA 50014 in Robert Ferguson's name.