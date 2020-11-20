Robert Johnston
Ames - Robert Johnston, 89, of Ames passed away on November 12, 2020 in Story City, lowa. His wishes were to be cremated and a private inurnment of his remains will be held at a later date in the columbarium at Collegiate United Methodist Church.
Robert K. Johnston was born on September 23, 1931, the third of five children of Leo and Madeline Walker Johnston in Westboro, Missouri. He graduated from Westboro High School and then earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Missouri. Later, he was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict spending two years protecting his country from deep in the heart of Texas.
In 1955, he began his long career in the management and evaluation of mostly rural estates. He appraised property in 94 lowa counties plus property in the majority of states abutting lowa.
On January 25, 1964 he was united in marriage with Bertlyn N. Crouse in Indianola, IA. To this union a daughter, Michelle and a son Stephen were added to their lives. Robert and Bertlyn enjoyed family time together traveling throughout lowa and into Canada and Mexico. In addition, Robert and Bertlyn traveled to his ancestral home in Aberdeen, Scotland.
Robert was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting and fishing from Missouri to Canada. In his later years his family spent their summers, but not the winters, at their lakeside cabin in north-central Minnesota.
Robert is survived by his wife of 56 years Bertlyn, their daughter Michelle and her three sons of Lakeville, MN, and their son Stephen (Sue) and their child of Wheaton, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Pheasants Forever.
Online condolences may be left at www.adamssoderstrum.com
Adams Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.