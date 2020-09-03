Roger D. Gealow

Conroe TX - Roger D. Gealow 83, passed away peacefully at his home in Conroe TX on Wednesday August 26, 2020. Memorial services honoring his life are being held in Texas and Iowa.

Roger D. Gealow was born February 3, 1937 in Belmond Iowa to Harry and Martha (Barkema) Gealow. His entire youth was spent in the area and he graduated from Rockwell High School, Rockwell Iowa in 1956.

Shortly after graduation he enlisted in the United States Air Force where he served his country proudly until 1960.

On March 12, 1960 he married Beverly Sliger. When he passed they had been married over 60 years.

1960 was a big year of changes for Roger! He started working for Rock Island Railroad and continued working for them until 1969. He then started working at the National Animal Disease Center in Ames and continued working there until his retirement in January 2002.

Anyone who knew Roger knew that he had a passion for motorcycles. He was a member of the Touring Friends Motorcycle group and the Iowa Retread motorcycle group. He was also known in many other motorcycle circles and groups. No motorcycle was safe from his inspection and it was not safe to ride until he gave the okay!

He is survived by his wife Beverly, of Conroe Texas; 5 children, Terry (Ross) Dirks of Milford Iowa; Gene (Nancy) Gealow of Spring Texas; Scott (Karla) Gealow of Pinson Alabama; Holly Driscoll of Conroe Texas; and Duane (Jody) Gealow of Huxley Iowa. He is survived by 9 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by four loving sisters and one brother. Preceding him in death are his parents, two brothers and one sister.

A memorial at Kinsmen Lutheran Church in Houston Texas will be held Saturday September 5, 2020 at 10:00am. The service can be viewed on YouTube: Kinsmen Lutheran Church.

On Saturday September 12, 2020 at 10:00am there will be a memorial service held at Gilbert Franklin Community Center in Gilbert Iowa. A light lunch will be served afterwards. Visitation will be from 1-4pm. This is a little different than normal but you know Roger wasn't one to always follow the rules!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store