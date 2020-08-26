Ronald Frederick Tett
Ames - Ronald Frederick Tett, 75, of Ames passed away early Tuesday, August 25, in the comfort of his home. Visitation with the family will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Stevens Memorial Chapel (607 28th Street Ames, IA 50010), followed by a private memorial service. A graveside service open to guests will be at 12:30 p.m. at Roland Cemetery in Story County, Iowa. Memorial gifts to JDRF for type 1 Diabetes research. The service will be live-streamed on Stevens Memorial Chapel Facebook page.
A full obituary and online condolences for the Tett family may be found on Ronald's page at www.stevensmemorialchapel.com