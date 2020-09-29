Ronald Lewis Turner

Nevada - Ronald Lewis Turner, 81 of Nevada Iowa passed away September 12, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born February 9,1939 to Goldie Cerka Turner and Arthur Turner in Zearing, Iowa. Ron graduated from Zearing High School in 1957. Ronald joined the Air Force and served four years. While in the Air Force he married his high school sweetheart Sharolyn Jones Turner.After military service Ron worked at Graphic Forms in Nevada Iowa for many years and became head maintenance person , keeping all the printing presses running. He also owned and operated his own electrical business, Ron Turner Electric.He took to driving a truck. As an owner-operator he drove for Watkins-Shepherd with his wife for 23 years, coast to coast. Ron enjoyed RVing, and wintered in Donna Texas, in later years. Ronald was preceded in death by his wife , his parents, and two sisters Patricia and Janet. He is survived by 3 sons, Dan of Iowa, Don of Colorado, Doug and wife Joanna of Arizona and daughter Deb and husband Steve of Iowa. He is also survived by grandkids Andy, Heidi, Lesley and Ryan and sisters Cheryl Dozer, Janiece Bergland. Services will be held at a later date.



