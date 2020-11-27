Ruth Blanshan

Nevada - Ruth Ann Blanshan 72, of Nevada, passed away early Monday morning, November 23rd 2020 at Rolling Green Village in Nevada, IA.

Ruth was born in Green County Hospital in Jefferson, Iowa on April 8, 1948. She was the daughter to Gerald Edward and Phyllis Ruth Blanshan.

Phyllis was widowed and later married Kenneth Peachey. Ruth grew up in Grand Junction, IA and graduated from East Green High school in 1966.

Ruth met and married Arthur White of Fort Dodge and the couple moved to Ames. They had two children.

Ruth and Art were divorced in 1992 but remained close friends, and were frequently seen around town together. Ruth was very well known in the community for being a social butterfly. She could be found at the local bingo hall certain nights or out singing karaoke. These were a couple of her favorite past times. She barely missed a Sunday at church. She always loved being involved with her church family. This started at North Grand Baptist Church but had changed to Heartland Baptist over the last several years.

Ruth moved into Rolling Green Village in Nevada in 2015 to be closer to her daughter and grandchildren. This is where she has been the last 5 years. She still got to play Bingo and even sing Karaoke at times.

She could be very ornery, but truly loved the staff there and had become very close with others living there.

Ruth Ann is survived by her daughter Rachel Olson and son-in-law Justin Olson of Nevada and two grandchildren, Jaylynn and Reagan Olson.

Ruth Ann is preceded in death by her parents, Gerald Blanshan, Phyllis and Kenneth Peachey and 2 infant brothers, one older and one younger than her.

A memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday December 2nd from 2-4 pm at Stevens Memorial Chapel in Ames, Iowa. Cards and condolences can be sent to Rachel Olson and family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store