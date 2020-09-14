1/1
Ruth Elizabeth Mortimer
1917 - 2020
Ames - Ruth Elizabeth Mortimer, age 102, passed away at her home in Ames, Iowa, on August 28, 2020. A gathering of friends and family will be at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 2900 Hoover Ave., Ames, on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 am with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow. Inurnment will be at Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter, Iowa on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 9:30 am.
Ruth was born on November 26, 1917 in Marshalltown, Iowa, the daughter of William E. and Elizabeth Hayes. She graduated from Marshalltown High School in 1935 and worked for Dr. Maynard Ukena, an Orthodontist in Marshalltown and Ames, for 43 years. Ruth married J. Randall Mortimer on May 8, 1955 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. After their first retirements, the two of them opened Mortimer Appraisals and worked together for 18 years before returning to retirement. Ruth was a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church, St. Ann's Circle, and attended The United Church of Christ-Congregational with Randy as he attended St. Cecilia with her.
Ruth is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, grand-nieces and -nephews, and great-grand-nieces and -nephews, and by a large number of friends. She was proceeded in death by her parents, her brothers William and Philip, her sister Mary Hundley, and her beloved Randy.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate in Ruth's memory to a charity supporting veterans or children. They also request that you remember Ruth for her humor, graciousness, and genuine concern for others.
Online condolences may be directed to: www.grandonfuneralandcremationcare.com

Published in Ames Tribune from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
