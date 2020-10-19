Sally D. Greve
Ames - Sally D. Greve, age 86, of Ames, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at the Zearing Care Center.
A private family funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, October 23, 2020 at St. John's by the Campus Episcopal Church. The service will be livestreamed and a link will be available on the tribute wall of Sally's obituary on the Adams Funeral Home website.
Born on June 2, 1934 in Detroit, Michigan, Sally was the daughter of Dr. Haven and Keitha (Littler) Doane. She graduated from Royal Oak High School in 1952. Sally was united in marriage to John Greve on June 21, 1956 in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. The couple moved to Ames in 1963. Sally earned a Bachelor's Degree from Michigan State University in 1956 and a Master's Degree from Iowa State University, graduating in 1989. She taught English as a Second Language at Des Moines Area Community College for 21 years, until her retirement in 1996. Sally was most proud of helping foreigners with the English Language and fitting into American Society.
Sally was a natural leader, achieving leadership positions in many organizations. She was a member of the Iowa Association of Lifelong Learning, the Iowa Veterinary Medical Auxiliary, the American Veterinary Medical Auxiliary, Iowa State University Women's Club, and the Story County Conservation Partners. Sally was also a member of Mid-American Teacher's of English to Speakers of Other Languages, serving as President from 1989-1990. She was active in the Ames Town and Country Kiwanis Club and the Aktion Kiwanis Club Sally was a long-time member of St. John's by the Campus Episcopal Church where she served on the Alter Guild and many years on the Vestry Committee. She was also chairperson of the building committee to build St. David's Episcopal Church in north Ames.
Sally is survived by her husband, Dr. John Greve, of Ames; a son, Rev. John (Jo) Greve, of North Liberty; two daughters: Suzanne Cole of Lindstrom, MN and Pamela (David) Van Sloun of Spicer, MN; five grandchildren: Laura Cole, Arthur (Emily) Allen, Adrien (David Haddad) Allen, John Greve, and Michael (Christa) Greve; four great-grandchildren; and a brother, Haven (Sharon Peace) Doane. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Adams Funeral Home and online condolences may be left for Sally's family at www.adamssoderstrum.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. John's Endowment Fund, ISU Department of English as a Second Language, or Omega Tau Sigma Endowment Fund.