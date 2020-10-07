Sherri L. Zapata
Ames - Sherri L. O'Neel Zapata was born December 27, 1947, and was adopted into a loving home of parents, Violet (Jarret) and Nelson Floyd O'Neel and brother, Jack Duane O'Neel.
The family resided on the North East side of Des Moines. While growing up, Sherri was active in the Rainbow Girls and drama in school. Sherri enjoyed singing from an early age and was a member of various choirs and stage productions. Sherri graduated from East high school in 1965 and attended Drake University before moving to Santa Fe, New Mexico. Sherri led a very Bohemian lifestyle in Santa Fe and embarked upon a lifetime of literature and writing. Sherri returned to Iowa and rehabilitated a Victorian house in North Des Moines. She soon met Paul Nelson and moved to Ames where she and Paul resided for many years, opening their home to friends and family, creating a space of art, music and frivolity for many. Sherri enjoyed travelling and alone, with Paul or friends, visited many countries around the world leaving a legacy of journals of her experiences and observations.
For nearly a decade, Sherri has resided at Bethany Manor in Story City, Iowa where they helped care for Sherri's Huntington's disease. She will be missed by the many people whose lives she touched. Sherri has been cremated per her wishes and a memorial in her honor will be announced at a later time.
Sherri was preceded in death by her life partner, Paul Chancellor Nelson and her parents, Violet and Floyd. Sherri is survived by her brother, Jack; and nephews, Brian, Barry, Dennis and Cory O'Neel.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Adams Funeral Home and online condolences may be left to Sherri's family at www.adamssoderstrum.com
.