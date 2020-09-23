Sonja Klocker
Ames - Sonja Klocker, 65, passed away peacefully in her sleep September 20, 2020 after a series of continuing health issues.
Sonja worked at Iowa State University for 37 years, most of those years in the office of the Vice President for Research (VPR). She supported the administrative research component of the university by developing and administering centralized research incentive programs and by assisting the Vice President for Research in other areas of research administration. In her role there, she gathered data and developed reports, initiated many special projects, helped develop guidelines to be used by faculty in preparing grant proposals, represented the VPR Office on university committees, and eventually became the HR liaison to approximately 50 units that reported to the VPR office. She was widely known and respected across campus and had many friends and associates in the Ames community.
Sonja was born in Dubuque, IA March 26, 1955 to parents Curt and Wilma Troester of Garnavillo, IA.
Sonja was preceded in death by her mother, Wilma Troester.
Sonja is survived by her husband, John Klocker, her father, Curt Troester, step-mother Karla Troester, sister Cindy Jones (Mike Kozelka), brothers, Rick Troester (Gloria) and Randy Troester (Julie), and David Troester (Anna), stepsisters Lisa Davis and Lori Rink (Kevin) along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins
She will be remembered for her love of traveling, fishing in northern Minnesota, visiting Akumal, Mexico and spending time with her family.
We will celebrate her life at a date in the future when it will be safe for people to gather.
Online condolences may be directed to www.grandonfuneralandcremationcare.com