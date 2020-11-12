Teresa "Teri" Ann O'Brien (Phillips)
Ames - Teresa "Teri" Ann O'Brien (Phillips) passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on Saturday, November 7th 2020 in Ames, Iowa at the age of 60.
Teresa is survived by her parents, Robert and Beverly Phillips; her husband, Garie O'Brien; her sister, Rebecca Casey (Brian); her children, Michael Mattson (Alyssa) and Elizabeth Nederhoff (Alex); her grandchildren, Anna and Ryan Mattson (Mike and Alyssa) and Colt Nederhoff (Elizabeth and Alex); her nieces, Brynn and Bailee Casey (Rebecca and Brian) and several aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her sister, Debra Skinner; her maternal grandparents, Harry and Ellen Kracht; her paternal grandparents, LaVerne and Pearl Phillips; her aunt, Ardis Filer; and uncle, David Kracht.
Teresa was born at the Naval Air Base in Memphis, Tennessee to Robert and Beverly Phillips on February 25th, 1960. She graduated from Boone High School in 1978 and attended Des Moines Area Community College. Teresa retired from Iowa State University where she was employed for fifteen years.
Teresa was a beloved daughter, wife, sister, mother and grandma with a big heart. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. She loved talking about them and spending time with them. Teresa enjoyed reading books, cooking and baking and she loved music and painting. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends, and she will be remembered by her laugh and beautiful smile.
By Teresa's request she will be cremated, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
