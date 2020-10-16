1/1
Thelma Mohr
1928 - 2020
Thelma Mohr
Ames - Thelma Mohr, age 92, of Ames, Iowa died at Northridge Village in Ames on October 12, 2020. Due to Covid-19 precautions, the family has held a private graveside service at Ames Municipal Cemetery, Ames, Iowa.
Thelma was born on September 30, 1928 in Grundy County, Iowa; the daughter of Eilert and Juliet Thompson Meyer. She graduated from Wellsburg High School and went on to Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls. She married Loran Mohr on June 9, 1951 in Holland, Iowa.
She was a member of the Bethesda Lutheran Church in Ames and attended Trinity Lutheran Church in Cass Lake, Minnesota. Thelma taught as a Music Director from 1954-1956 in the Ames Public Schools. The couple moved to Cedar Falls and returned to Ames in 1963. After first substituting for the Ames Community School District, she took a job as a reading teacher at Welch Junior High School in Ames when her boys were older. Thelma enjoyed teaching, ISU athletics, and spending time with family and friends in Ames and in Minnesota on Leech and Cass Lakes. Her love for her family was evident on her face whenever she spoke of them and her willingness to speak her mind will be fondly remembered.
Thelma is survived by her sons, Jeff (Linda) Mohr of Roland and Dan Mohr of Tucson, AZ; two grandsons, Larry (Maddy) Mohr and Jesse (Sarah) Mohr; six great-grandchildren, Elisiah, Nolan, Emma, McKenna, Addison, and Jackson; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Helen Louise, Gladys, and Bobbie; three nieces and four nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Thelma's name to the Ames Public Library Friends Foundation, PO Box 1832, Ames, IA 50010 or online at aplff.org.
Online condolences may be directed to: www.grandonfuneralandcremationcare.com

Published in Ames Tribune from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Grandon Funeral and Cremation Care
414 Lincoln Way
Ames, IA 50010
(515) 292-2273
