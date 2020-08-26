Theodore "Ted" Tostlebe
Story City - Theodore "Ted" Tostlebe, 94, of Story City passed away on August 25, 2020. A visitation will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Grandon Funeral and Cremation Care from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. with Masonic Rites held at 5:30 p.m. A celebration of life will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 on the East Lawn of Saint Petri Lutheran Church, 804 Grand Ave, Story City, IA 50248. Please bring lawn chairs for the celebration of life; masks are required, and social distancing is encouraged.
