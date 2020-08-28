Thomas Edward McElherne
Ames - Thomas Edward McElherne died on August 27, 2020 after a brave battle with Leukemia. He was born on April 17, 1925 in Faribault, Minnesota to James and Regina (Brauer) McElherne. The youngest of three boys, he spent his early childhood in Red Oak before moving to Ames where he finished high school. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps and as a Sergeant, served as the engineer and gunner on a B-17. On his 23rd mission he was shot down and spent the last months in a German Prisoner of War camp. He returned to Ames, enrolled in Iowa State University and earned a bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering. He started a career with the Iowa Highway Commission, later called the Iowa Department of Transportation. He served in county offices and ended in Ames at headquarters where he held many senior engineering positions.
He married Bonnie Clauson on September 4, 1948 and had two children Jennifer and James. Bonnie died of cancer in 1972. Tom married Frances Ryerson in October, 1973 and as a blended family added five children, Janice, Robert, Jean, Michael and Marlene. It was a testament to him that he earned their love and admiration and was always called Dad. He was known for sending each of his new grand and great grandchildren a welcoming letter to the "clan."
Tom was a very social and loveable man who made life-long friends. He loved to play cards and golf and served as the second President of the Ballard Golf and Country Club. He wintered in Destin, Florida for many years where his Canadian friends called him Tommy. An active member of the 388th Bomber Group and the Iowa POW chapter, Tom helped and served in many positions and was active in his Presbyterian faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents James and Regina, his brothers James and Paul. He is survived by seven children, Jennifer Voorhees of West Des Moines, James McElherne of Las Vegas Nevada, Janice Froning of Ogden, Robert Ryerson of Ames, Jean Ryerson of Kansas City, Missouri, Michael Ryerson of West Des Moines and Marlene Veland of Waynesboro, Tennessee, and sister-in-law Nancy Clauson Gephardt of Long Island, New York. He had 19 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. A burial service and celebration of life are being scheduled for later in September in Ames. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Northminster Presbyterian Church of Ames, Iowa. Online Condolences may be directed to www.grandonfuneralandcremationcare.com