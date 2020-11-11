Vivian Iona OsbornAmes - Vivian Iona Osborn, age 98, of Ames, passed away Monday November 9, 2020, at the Green Hills Health Care Center in Ames.Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Monday November 16, 2020, at the Adams Funeral Home, 502 Douglas Avenue, Ames, IA 50010. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home. Due to COVID restrictions, face masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced. Burial will be at the Ames Municipal Cemetery.Vivian Iona Drake was born January 16, 1922, in Madrid, Iowa, the daughter of Henry Earl and Grace LuEllen (Sherman) Drake. She graduated from Gilbert High School in 1940. Vivian was united in marriage to Wayne Osborn on April 5, 1941, in Alexandria, Louisiana, while he served in the U.S. Army. When he returned to Ames, they lived in an upstairs apartment, in a house on Lincoln Way. Vivian worked ten years for Northwestern Bell, during this time.Vivian and Wayne purchased a farm and lived there for 56 years. She worked as a homemaker and helped with all things around the farm. They had a hatching flock of several hundred chickens and she was in charge of the operation, gathering the eggs to sell to McMurray Hatchery, and also at the door.Vivian and Wayne were married for 66 years. She always said, "He was her best friend." They met in grade school at Gilbert and were together ever since. Vivian lived on O'Neill's Dairy Farm at this time with her parents.Vivian was a member of Pleasant Grove Church. She loved to read, play cards and do needle work. In later years, she and Wayne enjoyed bus trips. While living on the farm Vivian belonged to several local neighborhood ladies' clubs.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wayne on March 11, 2009; two sisters, Mildred and Margaret; and two nephews.Vivian is survived by one daughter, Susan (Jerry) Hall of Waterloo, Iowa; three grandchildren, Lisa (Andy) Webb of Bettendorf, Iowa, Laura Stammler of Waterloo, Iowa, and Ryan Hall of Thornton, Colorado; and four great-grandchildren, Myra, Maisie, and Emmet Webb and Sophia Stammler.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Adams Funeral Home and online condolences may be left to Vivian's family at