Wayne "Hank" Hansen
1940 - 2020
Wayne "Hank" Hansen
Ames - Wayne "Hank" Hansen, 80, of Ames, Iowa, passed away at Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames, Friday, September 25, 2020. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Grandon Funeral and Cremation Care, 414 Lincoln Way, Ames, Iowa.
Hank was born on September 16, 1940 in Manilla, Iowa, to William and Elizabeth (Vehrs) Hansen. Hank was a graduate of Manilla High School (class of 1958) and Iowa State Teachers College (now the University of Northern Iowa). Hank started his teaching career in Hampton, Iowa, and then moved to Ames where, for 30 years, he taught Speech and English and built the Theater Arts and Drama program and established the program's standard of excellence.
All involved with the Ames High School theater program, from cast and crew to the audience members who attended the shows, are forever indebted to Hank for his leadership. Hank remained a passionate supporter of theater and the fine arts throughout his life.
Left to cherish Hank's memory are his sister Madelyn; brothers Marlin, Roger, and Gary; and a long list of others who were touched by Hank's humor and kindness. Hank's family has been especially appreciative of the love and attention provided by Bob and Carla Uetz and Dick and Jan Schneider, who were incredible in their support in recent years following some significant health challenges for Hank.
Hank is preceded in death by his parents, William and Elizabeth Hansen; brothers, Delmar, Ralph, Glen, and Larry; and sisters, Lois and Colleen.
In accordance with his wishes, Hank was cremated. In lieu of flowers, Hank's family asks that memorial contributions be made to the drama and theater program at Ames High School or to your local theater program's foundation, in recognition of Hank's passion for theater and the fine arts everywhere.
Online condolences may be directed to www.grandonfuneralandcremationcare.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ames Tribune from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Grandon Funeral and Cremation Care
414 Lincoln Way
Ames, IA 50010
(515) 292-2273
