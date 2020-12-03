William "Bill" Bishop
Boone - William "Bill" Bishop, age 78, of Boone, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Mary Greeley Medical Center, with his wife, Sandi, by his side.
Friends may call from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. on Friday, December 4, 2020 at the Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall Streets in Boone. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church in Boone. Masks are required and social distancing will be in place at services. Burial will be in Squire Boone Cemetery in rural Boone.
William "Bill" George Bishop was born July 20, 1942, in Ames, IA, to Ruth Evelyn (Bloomberg) and Francis Wayne Bishop. Bill graduated from Ames High School in 1960. He attended Iowa State University but decided college wasn't for him. He and a friend drove to California to search for jobs. Not finding any, they returned to Ames where Bill got a job with the Iowa Department of Transportation. Bill retired from the DOT in 2004, after 43 years of service as a Soils Design Technician.
Bill enjoyed designing and building things. At the age of 13, he helped his dad and older brother build their new house. Bill was an artist doing beautiful woodworking. Bill also enjoyed roller skating, which is where he met his wife, Sandi. They married on May 5, 1973 and enjoyed many years of traveling to every state on their BMW motorcycles. Bill was president of and organized two motorcycle clubs, Touring Friends and Bahnsturmers clubs. They even rented a motorcycle the first time they went to Hawaii. Bill also enjoyed restoring antique and classic cars. He was especially proud of his Special Edition 1972 Mustang Sprint. He was past President of the AACA Tall Corn Antique Auto Club.
Bill is survived by his wife, Sandra (Stoneburner) Bishop of Boone, IA; daughter, Jennifer (Wayne) Bruggeman of Ankeny, IA; son, Chad (Wenda) Bishop of Polk City; grandchildren, Andrea (Tory) Van Hoang of North Liberty, IA, Ashley (Brandon) Vedquam of Lone Tree, IA, Lexia (Jeremy) Junker and Christian (Cassandra) Bishop of Ankeny; great-grandchildren, Aria and Bob Van Hoang and Calvin Junker; brother, Bob Bishop of Oskaloosa; 2 sisters-in-law, Jeanette Tonsfeldt and Carol (Richard) Wilson of Boone; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Edward and Geneva Stoneburner; grandson, Charlton Bishop; sister-in-law, Judy Bishop; and brother-in-law, Doug Tonsfeldt.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall Streets in Boone. Online condolences may be left to Bill's family at www.schroedermemorialchapel.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Bill Bishop Family, C/O Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel, P.O. Box 15, Boone, IA, 50036.