Wilma Louise (Crockett) Robinson
Golden Valley - Wilma Robinson, age 91, of Golden Valley, went home, September 9, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents, son and husband. Wilma grew up in West Virginia before marrying her beloved husband of 58 years, Isadore "Ike" Robinson and moving to Washington, D.C. She worked at the U.S. Naval Department in Washington, D.C. before moving with her family to Ames, IA. There, she worked as a cashier at Safeway and then as a Biology Technician at the National Animal Disease Center until retirement. Wilma was an avid seamstress who also created the most intricate cross stich. She could also be found late at night, at her puzzle table, working on her latest love of 3D Lenticular Puzzles, many of which are framed. She enjoyed camping, gardening, canning and travel (Europe, Asia, Caribbean, Canada, Mexico, U.S.). Wilma was a member and Lifetime Trustee of the First Baptist Church of Ames. Wilma was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. Wilma is survived by step-daughters, Jacqueline (Russell) Boozer, Capitol Heights, MD; Donna Johnson, Capitol Heights, MD; daughters, Debbie Robinson, Paris, KY; Renee Robinson, St. Louis Park, MN; Phyllis (Ronald) Hawkins, Cincinnati, OH; Cindy (Danny) Robinson-Gantt, Moreno Valley, CA; 8 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren, brother, Lorenzo "Buck" Crockett; many other relatives and friends. Funeral service Thursday, October 15, 12:00 pm, Fort Snelling Memorial Chapel, Minneapolis, MN. Visitation one hour prior to service. Wilma will be buried with her beloved "Ike", Thursday, October 15, 1:30 pm, at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, MPLS, MN.
Gearty-Delmore 952-926-1615
www.gearty-delmore.com

Published in Ames Tribune from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gearty-Delmore - St. Louis Park Chapel - St. Louis Park
3960 Wooddale Ave South
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
952-926-1615
