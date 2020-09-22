Wilma Ruth Kunerth
Orlando, FL - Her mother named her Wilma. She renamed herself Willie. Her grandchildren called her Gram. Her friends christened her St. Willie.
Wilma Ruth Kunerth, who died Sept. 15 in Orlando, FL at the age of 92, was the counterweight to her husband Bill Kunerth until his death in 2013. Known as Wild Bill for his outgoing personality, cantankerous disposition, and aggressive driving, Bill needed a wife with patience, tolerance, kindness, and compassion. Where Bill was brash, Willie was bashful. Where Bill was loud, Willie was reserved. Where Bill was rough, Willie was soft. Where Bill was worldly, Willie was naive. Over the years, Willie found a life separate from being a faculty wife and mother. She taught Sunday school in Ames and Belle Fourche. She turned her interest in antiques into an appraisal business. "She was an antique appraiser that insurance companies love to hire because of her honesty and expertise." Myla Budmayer said. "The only thing she loved more than antiquing was her husband and family." At the Orlando nursing home where she spent the last two years of her life, many of the staff called her "Miss Wilma," a Southern show of respect. But those who knew her best called her Willie.
Wilma Kunerth is survived by her brother, Swede Wennberg; sons, Jeff Kunerth and Bill Kunerth; daughter, Myla Budmayr; 6 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Kunerth.
Visitation will be Friday, September 25 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Kline Funeral Chapel in Belle Fourche, SD Funeral services will be Saturday, September 26 at 11:00 am at St. James Episcopal Church in Belle Fourche, SD. Interment will follow at 12:00 pm at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche.
An online guest book and video tribute is available at klinefuneralchapel.com